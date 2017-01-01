Welcome to
Mom's Little Corner
Helping mom’s with children on the autism spectrum understand there’s more to motherhood than being a special needs mother.
Hi everybody my name is Evelan I’m a mother to a grown-up. I can’t believe she’s 18, I have a son with autism and a school-aged son who's a gamer. I’m saying all that to say that my life is pretty hectic.
Mom‘s Little Corner is a space I've created for women like me that are on an adventure through motherhood but need space to journey through being a women too.
At Mom’s Little Corner we are dedicated to the beautiful journey of motherhood. We understand that being a mother is a unique journey and an incredibly rewarding experience. Our website is here to provide support, insights and inspiration to mothers, whether you're a new mom, a seasoned pro, or any place in between.
At Mom’s Little Corner, we are committed to raising awareness, providing resources and fostering a supportive community for mom‘s who are dedicated to the well-being and development of children with autism and special needs.
At Mom’s Little Corner, we understand that raising children on the autism spectrum is both a labor of love and a daily challenge, but here, we're here to remind you that your identity as a mother is just one facet of your remarkable self. Our mission is to empower you, to guide you towards self-discovery, and to help you recognize that there is so much more to motherhood than being a special needs parent. Through our community and resources, we'll support you in finding your own passions, nurturing your personal growth, and ultimately discovering the incredible strength within you. This is a place where you can embrace both your role as a devoted parent and your identity as an extraordinary individual. Welcome to a journey of empowerment, self-discovery, and a celebration of you.
